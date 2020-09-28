Cheyenne Central Vs. Cheyenne South Football 9-25-20 [VIDEO]

Cheyenne Central is ranked #1 in our WyoPreps poll and they looked like the #1 team in the classification with a 62-15 win over Cheyenne South on Friday. Carter Labatos continued his outstanding season with two touchdowns. Andrew Johnson continued his outstanding season with two touchdowns, one on offense and another on defense. Its been a rough year for South as the Bison are winless so far. Central is on the other end of the spectrum at 5-0. Take a look at these outstanding images from Friday's match-up.

