Cheyenne Central Vs. Laramie Football 10-23-20 [VIDEO]

Cheyenne Central broke a two-game losing streak in Laramie on Friday to secure a #2 seed in the 4A playoffs. The Indians got 3 receiving touchdowns from Andrew Johnson, 2 rushing TD's from Carter Lobatos and a couple of touchdown catches from Nathaniel Talich. Laramie got two 4th quarter scores from Garrett Dodd and the Plainsmen will enter the 4A postseason as the #8 seed and will travel to Cheyenne East for their opening-round game. Central will as the #2 seed will be at home in the first round to take on Kelly Walsh. Here are some of the images of Friday evening's game in Laramie. Enjoy!

