Cheyenne Central Vs. Natrona Football 8-28-20 [VIDEO]
Cheyenne Central blew a 14 point lead but answered with a strong 4th quarter to down Casper-Natrona 35-21 in the 2020 football opener for both teams.
The Indians got two touchdown passes and a TD run from quarterback Andrew Cummings and a couple of TD grabs from Andrew Johnson.
Natrona had two scoring runs from quarterback Harrison Taubert and a TD pass. Here are some of the images from that game on Friday at Cheney Alumni Field.
Folks at TheGameoftheNight.com provided WyoPreps with their video highlights to use, as well.
