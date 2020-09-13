Cheyenne Central Vs. Sheridan Football [VIDEO] 9-11-20

The top 2 ranked teams in 4A locked horns on Friday as #1 Sheridan took on #2 Cheyenne Central. Sheridan had a 10 point lead with less than 5 minutes to play only to watch Central rally with two touchdowns, the last one with under 10 seconds to go from Brock Storebo. It's the kind of game that you would expect from a couple of very good teams and they might see each other again in the postseason. We have some images to share with you from Friday's contest at Homer Scott Field.

