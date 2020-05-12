Cheyenne Central’s Kyla Bush Signs with Montana State for Track

Kyla Bush of Cheyenne Central will be going Division 1 at Montana State to compete in track & field. Her senior season as canceled due to the pandemic but Bush had a solid junior year as she won the 4A state championship in the discus throw with a toss of 134 feet even. She took 2nd in the shot put at the 2019 state meet, going 41 feet 6 inches. Central ended up taking the 4A team state championship by 5 points over Laramie.

In 2018, Bush competed in track and field on the indoor circuit and finished 5th in the shot at the state meet in Gillette. In her career, she is an all-state performer in track and a four-year letter winner and a three-year letter winner in basketball.

