Cheyenne Chamber Announces Women’s Leadership Award Finalists

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its 2020 Women's Leadership Award.

They are:

Alexis Garrett, Owner, Alexis Drake Jewelry - Luxury Handbags & Accessories

Owner, Alexis Drake Jewelry - Luxury Handbags & Accessories Debra Lee, Laramie County Clerk

Laramie County Clerk Kathy Cathcart, President & Managing Director, ALIGN

President & Managing Director, ALIGN Lorrell Walter, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Member Experience, Western Vista Credit Union

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Member Experience, Western Vista Credit Union Wendy Volk, Realtor, #1 Properties

The chamber, in a news release, offered the following comments:

"In 2020, America celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, giving women across the nation the right to vote. The right to vote wasn’t simply handed to women; it was the result of a generations-long fight led by Americans from all walks of life. The State of Wyoming led in that effort, pioneering women’s rights by allowing women to both vote and hold elected office, first as a territory and then as a state. Rightfully earning its moniker as the Equality State, Wyoming’s actions preceded the federal act by more than 50 years."

The winner will be announced in a "virtual event" on Dec. 4.