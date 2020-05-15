Cheyenne Children Could be Charged for Throwing Cat Off Balcony

Four Cheyenne children could face animal cruelty charges after reportedly throwing a cat off a balcony.

Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Sue Castaneda says officers were called to an apartment building on Monday, May 11, after the children, ages 8 to 13, threw their neighbor's one-year-old cat off a third-floor balcony.

"Officers arrived as the children had retrieved the cat from the sidewalk and were planning a second round," Castaneda said in a release.

The cat's owner surrendered him to the shelter, where he was treated for his injuries.

"His teeth and gums were bruised and bloody, but despite his pain, he was friendly," said Castaneda. "He is currently recuperating at the shelter."

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says "the report is still getting worked on," but the department is going to recommend charges to the District Attorney's Office.

"Whether or not they're going to be charged because of their age is going to be up to the DA," said Inman.

