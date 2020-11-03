Cheyenne Chooses Collins For Mayor

After defeating incumbent Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr in August's primary, Rick Coppinger and Patrick Collins faced off in Tuesday's general election. According to the final unofficial election results from the Laramie County Clerk's office Tuesday night, Collins came out on top and will be Cheyenne's next mayor.

The unofficial vote count saw Collins get 18,070 votes with Coppinger receiving 9,002 of the 27,430 votes cast. There were 358 write-in votes.

Collins is a former Cheyenne City Councilor and local businessman. He will replace current Mayor Orr who was elected in 2016. Orr's term will end in January.

The office of the Mayor of Cheyenne is a full-time position elected at-large for a four-year term.