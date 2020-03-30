Cheyenne City Agency Wants To Hear From You On Transportation

The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO] is asking for public input on local transportation issues.

According to an MPO news release, the agency is interested in hearing about topics ranging from bad intersections to the region's overall transportation system.

You can go to the MPO Community Map and/or the Community Survey to give your input. The data collection will end on April 20.

The effort is part of the 2045 Plan Cheyenne Update, which will update the long-range transportation plan for all modes of travel, including car, bike, pedestrian, transit, and freight according to the release.