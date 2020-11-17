Cheyenne City Hall Transactions Now Require Appointments

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr announced on Friday that all transactions between the public and city hall offices, except those involving the courts, will now require appointments.

The mayor tweeted this announcement on Nov. 13:

"Beginning Monday, any in person transaction with city hall and the public will require an appointment with the exception of our court. Notices for appropriate phone numbers and email will be posted at city offices as well as online."

The mayor announced at the beginning of November that her office would be closed due to COVID-19, although she had personally tested negative for the virus.