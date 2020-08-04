Cheyenne Civic Center To Reopen Saturday With Cheyenne Symphony

The Cheyenne Civic Center will reopen on Saturday for the first time in several months with two performances by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, according to spokeswoman Courtney Sanchez.

She says the orchestra will be performing in a 2 p.m. matinee and again at 7;30 p.m. You can learn more about the scheduled symphony performances here.

Sanchez says a local dance group will be performing the following Saturday, and that she expects further announcements of Civic Center events, probably including some this month, in the near future.

The Civic Center got permission to reopen from State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and from the Laramie County Health Department. The facility will adhere to health department guidelines as well as recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control [CDC]. You can learn more about the steps being taken to protect Civic Center patrons here

Among other things, capacity will be limited to 30 percent of normal or no more than 416 people. Social distancing guidelines will also be enforced, and facemasks will also be required in all shared areas.