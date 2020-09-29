Cheyenne Completely Left Off List of Most Neighborly Cities

We're actually offended by this.

Let me ask you something, do you know the names of your neighbors? I'll admit, when I lived in an apartment, I never took the time to get to know the people I shared a wall with. I knew their faces and would say hello in the hall, but that was about it. Now that I live in a house... it's basically Mayberry. We all wave to one another and I've met many people while out walking my dog. I even consider one neighbor a good friend.

I don't understand the difference between apartment living and house living in that regard, but it is something that I've noticed.

It's a good idea to get to know your neighbors. After all, you're sharing a space together, but it's also nice to have someone you can count on or check on you if something seems suspicious. OK, I'll get off the soapbox now.

Recently the storage company Neighbor conducted a survey to determine which cities were the most neighborly. They examined areas like charitable giving, volunteering, and willingness to do neighbors a favor, along with basics like safety, happiness, and pride in their community. From this, they compiled a top 25 list.

Wyoming is nowhere to be found on this list.

Not one city in the Cowboy State was able to make it into the top 25. Honestly, I'm disappointed. Who cares if we don't take kindly to tourists, we are good to one another. Of course, I'm kidding, but our neighbors to the south Colorado had two cities on the list and I'm a little jealous... and bitter.

For what it's worth, Augusta, Georgia was number one on the list followed by Salt Lake City, Utah, and Columbia, South Carolina.