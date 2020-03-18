Cheyenne Cops Ask Criminals to Halt Activity Until Further Notice

Cheyenne police on Wednesday posted a Facebook plea to criminals, asking them to cease illegal activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

"To further assist in our efforts to get people to do their best to stay inside, CPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice," the post read.

Police say they will let lawbreakers know when they can return to their normal criminal behavior.

"We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime and thank criminals in advance," they said.

​​