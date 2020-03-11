Cheyenne Cops Warn of Person Named ‘Aaron Miller’ on Social Media

Cheyenne police say someone claiming to be a Laramie County School District 1 student is reaching out to secondary school-age children, predominately girls, on social media.

Police say the person (pictured above) is purporting to be a fellow student named "Aaron Miller," but no such individual exists at any secondary school within LCSD1.

"Although none of the contact to date has reached a criminal threshold, the activity is certainly suspicious in nature and warrants oversight by parents," police said on their Facebook page.

Police recommend parents talk with their children, review any contact with a person named Aaron Miller and ensure their children block all contact with Aaron Miller.

If parents discover some type of contact that they believe might be criminal in nature, they should contact the police.

