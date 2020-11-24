Cheyenne Council Memo Says Kozak, Hoggatt Won’t Be Back in 2021

A memo to the Cheyenne City Council from an administrative assistant with the city indicates Cheyenne Mayor-Elect Patrick Collins will be making changes in the leadership of the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire and Rescue when he assumes office in January.

The note from Jenniffer McClelland to the council was issued on Monday:

"Subject: A message from Mayor Elect Collins

Good afternoon all,

Mayor elect, Patrick Collins, contacted me this afternoon and asked that I pass along to all of you his decision on appointments for his term starting January 4, 2020. Mr. Collins will be retaining all appointees with the exception of the Police Chief and the Fire Chief. More information on filling the 2 positions will be provided in the weeks to come. If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out directly to Mr. Collins.

Jennifer"

Kozak was first appointed as Cheyenne Police Chief in 2010 and is the longest-serving Police Chief in Cheyenne History. He was originally appointed by former Mayor Rick Kaysen and was retained through the term of the current Mayor of Cheyenne, Marian Orr.

Orr appointed Hoggatt in 2017.

Mayor-Elect Collins did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Townsquare Media of Cheyenne on Monday evening.