Cheyenne Council To Consider Fines For Health Order Violations

The Cheyenne City Council is slated to consider creating a system of fines that could be imposed for local violations of statewide emergency public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic at tonight's council meeting.

Under the proposed ordinance, first-time-offenders could be fined $50. Subsequent violations could lead to fines of $100 and $200. The ordinance is being sponsored by council members Pete Laybourn and Jeff White.

The ordinance says that no citation would be issued unless someone refuses an order to comply with the statewide order, or else refuses to disburse from a gathering in violation of the statewide order.

The ordinance as proposed is shown below:

