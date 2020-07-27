Cheyenne Cuts Ribbon on Depot Plaza Splash Pad

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr was joined by former Councilman Richard Johnson and former Visit Cheyenne CEO Darren Rudloff Monday morning in cutting the ribbon on the Depot Plaza splash pad.

"It was no small feat to tear up some of the most historic infrastructure in our community and to put in a splash pad," said Orr, who thanked Johnson and Rudloff for their efforts in getting the private sector to donate to the project.

"All of you that contributed, from five dollars to thousands of dollars, thank you for making this happen," she added. "This is a true public/private partnership, and those don't always happen."

"It took some time in the making," said Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo. "It's such a great addition to what we have here in the downtown area."

The splash pad is available to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

