Cheyenne Day Of Giving Drive-Thru Event Friday, Sept. 25

The Cheyenne Day Of Giving drive Thru event will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 at the Kiwanis Community House In Lions Park.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Day of Giving is usually held in May of every year in Cheyenne. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal event had to be restructured into on online "virtual" event this year, in which over $16,000 was collected to help local charitable organizations.

Today's event is the second part of Day of Giving 2020, with volunteers collecting nonperishable food items, personal care items, craft items, leftover prescription drugs, medical equipment, and medical supplies, used eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cellphones. Volunteers will box the items today, and the agencies will begin collecting the items to distribute to those in need in our community next week. Almost all of the collections will take place outside today, with the exception of blood donations, which will be conducted inside the community house.

For all other items, people can load donations into the back seat or trunk of their cars, pull up curbside to the community house, and have masked volunteers unload the donations.

Below are some more details on today's Day of Giving:

Agencies Day of Giving supports:

Be the Match – registers prospective bone marrow donors

Boys & Girls Club

Comea House

Donor Alliance – registers potential organ/eye/tissue donors

Family Promise

Frontier Lions Club – collects used eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cell phones with chargers

Good Health Will – collects durable medical equipment and medical supplies at the event

Home Away From Home

Magic City

Needs

Safehouse

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry

Salvation Army

Unaccompanied Students Initiative

Vitalant – will hold a blood drive inside the Kiwanis Community House; drop in or call 638-3326 for an appointment

Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless

Wyoming Medication Donation Program – collects leftover prescription medication at the event

Day of Giving drop-off points for donors who cannot come out to the event

B & B Appliance – 714 Central Avenue

First Education Federal Credit Union – 120 West Carlson Street

Laramie County Chiropractic – 611 East Carlson, #101

RE/MAX Capitol Properties – 4000 Central Avenue, Suite 1

*Donations of leftover prescription medications cannot be dropped off at these locations. They must be brought to the Kiwanis Community House between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on September 25.