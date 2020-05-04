Cheyenne Day of Giving to Hold Virtual Event This Year

The annual Cheyenne Day of Giving, which supports those in great need within the community, has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, organizers are holding a "Virtual Cheyenne Day of Giving" on May 8.

"Area businesses, civic groups, congregations and individuals can still come together online as we work to help our neighbors who are struggling more than ever during this hard time," board member Greta Morrow said in a statement.

Morrow says people can donate at cheyennedayofgiving.org or on the organization's Facebook page. Donations can also be mailed to Day of Giving at P.O. Box 192, Cheyenne, WY 82003.

"We have posted a list of the 17 agencies we help as well as contact information, top three needs and website for each," said Morrow. "Day of Giving will appreciate donations of any size and will do the shopping for those who would like to help, but would rather not shop themselves."

Morrow says 100 percent of every donation will go to purchase and deliver the items listed for each agency.

