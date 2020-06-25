Cheyenne Daycare Owner Charged With Manslaughter in Baby’s Death

A Cheyenne daycare operator has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly swaddling an 8-month-old girl to death.

Court records say the baby was at Kristina Croy's daycare, "It's a Child's World, They Matter," on Sept. 25, 2019, when Croy put her in a "little sleeper" -- a swaddle device -- and put her down for a nap.

Approximately 50 minutes later, Croy said she noticed the baby had rolled over and wasn't breathing.

She yelled at her 18-year-old daughter to call 911, and the baby was rushed to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Croy told police that she tells all parents that she must use a "swaddler" for "SIDS" prevention, and that the baby's mother knew she used it.

During an Oct. 17 interview, the baby's mother told police that Croy knew the baby was mobile as "they had her sitting on the floor," and playing with other kids.

She said she instructed Croy that her baby was was not to be swaddled at naps, and believed her daughter would still be alive had she not been at daycare that day.

On Nov. 20, police received the autopsy report, which revealed the baby died from "positional asphyxia."

A warrant was issued for Croy's arrest on June 12, and she was taken into custody on June 16.

Croy is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $35,000 cash bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26 at 2 p.m.

​​