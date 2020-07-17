‘Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights’ Kicks Off Tonight

The pandemic may have canceled Cheyenne Frontier Days, but that doesn't mean we can't find alternate ways to celebrate. 'Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights' is happening during the coinciding dates of July 17th through the 26th with plenty of festivities to enjoy.

The ten days of events have either been added or altered and were put under the umbrella of Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights. Domenic Bravo, Visit Cheyenne President and CEO has hope that this would help locals and visitors honor Cheyenne's Western heritage. He said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle:

As the visitors bureau, we tried to help put it under an umbrella...We figured putting it under an umbrella makes it a little easier to help people find info on what we have going on during that week ... obviously this wasn’t intended in any way, shape or form to replace CFD.

To name just a few, some of the events throughout the ten days include:

The Big Daddy Summer Spectacular

Hell on Wheels Rodeo Series

The Drive-In Bull Ride

Paint Slingers 2020

Cheyenne Gunslingers

Cheyenne Day Street Party

...and many more. You can check out the full schedule of all the events by clicking here!