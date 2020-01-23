Cheyenne Dog Haus Biergarten Grand Opening Feb. 1

The Cheyenne Dog Haus Biergarten Restaurant will hold it's Grand Opening on Feb. 1, according to a news release.

The eatery will be located at 3838 Atkin St.

From 11 am until 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, the Dog Haus will offer a free Haus Dog to restaurant patrons. The Dog Haus will actually open for business on Monday, Jan. 27.

20 people will also win a free Haus Dog every week for the rest of 2020, according to the release. You can enter the grand opening contest by texting 'CHEYENNE" to 31996 between now and Friday, Jan. 31. You can learn more about the Cheyenne Dog Haus Grand Opening contest here.

The restaurant will offer a wide variety of hot dogs, sausages and burgers as well as 24 beers and two wines on tap.

You can read more about the Dog Haus chain here.