Cheyenne East Boys Basketball Vs. Sheridan 1-10-20 [VIDEO]

Both Cheyenne East and Sheridan have solid boys basketball teams and they'll be meeting head to head once again as the season progresses. On Friday in the Cheyenne East tournament, East handled Sheridan 68-21 as Chance Aumiller threw in 23 for the T-Birds and Graedyn Buell added 16. Sheridan was led by Sam Lecholat with 18 and Gus Wright had 10. East went 4-0 in the tournament to get to 8-3 on the year. Sheridan went 2-1 and they are 6-2 on the year. Enjoy our video from Friday night's game.