Cheyenne East Duo Xavier & Demetrius McCord Commit to LCCC

The LCCC men's basketball program secured the services of a couple of hometown heroes as Xavier and Demetrius McCord from Cheyenne East signed their letters of intent.

Xavier had a sensational senior season as he averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds per game. He had the top five offensive performances by an East player this season with a 30-point game, two 29-point efforts, one game with 28 points, and another with 26. Xavier was an All-State selection and also led his team with 45 blocks. He averaged 10 points a game as a junior.

Demetrius McCord threw in 8.9 points per game and was a 50% shooter from the 3-point line. His athleticism allows him to be very versatile on the court and was named All-Conference this past season. Demetrius was an All-State selection in his junior year where he averaged 10 points per contest.