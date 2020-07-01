Cheyenne East Grad Wins Award For Best COVID-19 Story

TRAVELARIUM GETTY

A student who just recently graduated from Cheyenne East High School has won the award from the Cheyenne Mayor's Youth Council for the best COVID-19 story in two minutes or less.

That's according to a post on the ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr' Facebook page. The post says Jaden Moser won the ''Take 2" teen challenge award for the best COVID-19 story in two minutes or less.

Mayor Orr said in her post ''Her story/video melted our hearts. Watch it! She’ll be at Laramie County Community College in the fall studying communications. She inspired me so that I offered her an internship in my office for what if any time she may have. Our future is bright.''