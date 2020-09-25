Cheyenne East Student Tests Positive for COVID-19, 14 Quarantined

Fourteen Cheyenne East High School students are under quarantine after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive case at East is the third in Laramie County School District 1 since school began Aug. 31, and the first among the district's four high schools.

"I am very pleased with the high level of face covering compliance by the high school students,” LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a press release Friday. “Lower levels may have led to a higher number of students being quarantined or isolated.”

Brown says East is offering remote instruction for those students impacted, and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is providing guidance regarding next steps.

Laramie County currently has 54 active lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and Brown is encouraging parents to watch thier kids for possible symptoms such as sore throat, loss of taste or smell, fever, cough and body aches.

"If any of these symptoms are present, the student should visit with their health care provider or get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible," said Brown. "Free COVID-19 testing is available through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department."

