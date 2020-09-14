Cheyenne East Vs. Campbell County Football 9-11-20 [VIDEO]

Cheyenne East brought the "A" game to Gillette on Friday and took care of Campbell County 42-7 to improve to 2-1. East quarterback Graedyn Buell was outstanding yet again with 5 touchdown passes and just 5 incompletions. Gavin Goff caught 3 touchdown passes so it was an impressive effort all the way around. The T-Birds will host Laramie this week while the Camels drop tp 0-3 and will meet Cheyenne South on Friday. Here are a few images from Fridays contest in Gillette.

