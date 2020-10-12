Cheyenne East Vs. Cheyenne Central Football 10-9-20 [VIDEO]

It the 71st edition of the Capital Bowl, #3 Cheyenne East shocked #1 Cheyenne Central 41-18 as the Thunderbirds handed the Indians their first loss of the season. Turnovers really hurt Central in this game and East took advantage at every turn. T-Bird quarterback Graeden Buell ran for a score and threw 3 touchdown passes to Jake Rayl. Both teams are 6-1 and are tied for first in 4A. They could meet again in the post season. We have some photos to share with you from Riske Field on Friday.

