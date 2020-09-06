Cheyenne East Vs. Natrona Football 9-4-20 [VIDEO]

Cheyenne East has played back to back close games but the Thunderbirds held on in their game with Natrona 34-27. It was a battle of the quarterbacks as Graedyn Buell of East ran for two touchdowns and threw three TD passes. Buell had over 300 yards passing in the game. Natrona quarterback Harrison Taubert ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Here are some images from Friday night's game. Enjoy!

