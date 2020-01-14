Cheyenne East Vs. Rock Springs Girls Basketball 1-10-20 [VIDEO]

The Cheyenne East girls basketball team plans on being a state championship contender after going 3-0 in the Cheyenne Tournament over the weekend. The T-Birds are 10-1 and one of their wins was over a pesky Rock Springs team 61-37 back on Friday. Ky Buell led the way with 19, Madison Blaney had 12 and Emma Jacobsen contributed 10. Rock Springs was led by their super player Brenli Jenkins who had 25 with Makalie Mignerey chipping 8. The Tigers went 1-2 in the tourney and sit at 6-4 so far this season. Here are some highlights of that East/Rock Springs game on Friday night.