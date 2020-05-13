Cheyenne East’s Dulce Carlos Chooses Western Colorado for Track

Cheyenne East senior Dulce Carlos is headed to Western Colorado to compete in track and field for the Mountaineers.

Carlos recently signed with the Division II School. Dulce ran cross country and competed in both indoor and outdoor track and field for the Thunderbirds.

During her career, Carlos took part in the Wyoming State Indoor Track Championships in 2018, 2019, and 2020. She qualified for the Wyoming Outdoor Track and Field State Championships in 2019 and competed in three events. Dulce ran sprints, mid-distance, and on relays, plus competed in the triple jump in track. She also ran at the Wyoming State Cross Country Championships last October.

In her senior season, Carlos finished in eighth place in the 800-meters at the 2020 state indoor track meet. She helped Cheyenne East’s 4x800 meter relay finish in fourth place.

As a junior, at last year’s outdoor track championships, Dulce was eighth in the 100-meter dash. She ran on two relays that scored for the Thunderbirds. The 1600 Sprint Medley relay took fourth, while the 4x100 meter relay placed eighth.

Western Colorado competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference or RMAC. Their women’s track and field program has produced 49 national champions in indoor and outdoor track since 1987, according to gomountaineers.com.