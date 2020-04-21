Cheyenne East’s Kaitlin Castle is off to Sheridan for Soccer

Cheyenne East senior Kaitlin Castle is taking her talents on the pitch to Sheridan College next year.

Castle signed her National Letter of Intent at her home earlier in April.

Courtesy: Kaitlin Castle

The midfielder played in 12 matches last year as a junior with the Thunderbirds. She finished with six points. Castle scored one goal and had four assists. She helped Cheyenne East to a 12-6 record in 2019. That included a 10-2 mark in the 4A East Conference, which was good for second place.

The Thunderbirds went 1-2 at the Class 4A state tournament. After a first-round loss to Rock Springs (4-0), Cheyenne East defeated Jackson (1-0) before losing to Laramie (1-0, OT) in the consolation match.

Castle missed her senior season in 2020 due to the cancellation of spring sports in Wyoming because of the COVID-19 pandemic.