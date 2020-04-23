Cheyenne East’s Ky Buell Signs with W. Nebraska for Basketball

Cheyenne East guard Ky Buell will continue her basketball career at Western Nebraska in Scottsbluff.

Buell started her prep career in Rock Springs and right off the bat, she put her scoring abilities on display. She ended up being ranked in the top 5 in scoring in the history of girls basketball in Wyoming and averaged 21 points a game her senior season at East.

That 21 point mark was tops in 4A and included a 40-point game vs. Scottsbluff this past season, plus two, 33-point games vs. Natrona and Thunder Basin. Buell made 72 three-pointers this season and shot 82 percent from the free-throw line. She ended her career being a rare 4-time All-State selection in basketball in addition to being named All-State in volleyball in 2019.