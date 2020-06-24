Cheyenne Edge Fest 2020 Canceled

Edge Fest, the annual music festival held each summer in the historic West Edge of Cheyenne, has been canceled for 2020.

"The current social distancing requirements (fully understand and respect them) would require us to eliminate the heart of our program," Organizers said on Wednesday (June 24).

The free, two-day outdoor concert took place in Civic Commons Park at W 21st and Bent in Cheyenne. In addition to music, past events have featured food trucks and showcased local and regional artists.

"The spirit of Edge Fest and live music is the opposite of social distancing. So, we shall wait until it is safe to laugh, touch, hold hands, kiss, hug, celebrate and shake our ass together once again!!!" the organizers said on Facebook.