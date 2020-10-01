Cheyenne Elementary School Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at Lebhart Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said Thursday.

Brown says those within the school community who had direct interaction with the employee are at home while the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department conducts contact tracing.

Laramie County currently has 75 active lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and Brown is encouraging parents to watch their kids for possible symptoms and visit their health care provider if necessary.

Free COVID-19 testing is available through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

