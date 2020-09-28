Cheyenne Elementary School Teacher Tests Positive For COVID-19

A teacher at Prairie Wind Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Laramie County School District#1.

The release says the district was notified about the positive test by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department [CLCHD]. it goes on to say "Because students and adults in the class consistently wore their masks, CLCHD will not be asking students to quarantine."

But the release also says that any student or staff member who has questions or symptoms of the coronavirus may contact the health department, which also has free COVID-19 testing available.

Privacy laws prevent the naming of the teacher who tested positive for the virus.