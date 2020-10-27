Cheyenne Expecting Mostly Clear Skies for Halloween’s Full Moon

Who's ready to trick-or-treat by the light of the moon?

Ideally, Halloween night would be comfortably chilly with clear skies and a gigantic full moon hanging over head. It really creates the perfect atmosphere for this spooky night. I mean, how many Halloween movies have you seen with a reference to a full moon? Well, I can't guarantee we will be comfortable on Halloween night with temperatures dipping into the low 30's during prime trick-or-treating time, but we will at least have the full moon.

The National Weather Service is predicting that Saturday we will see a high near 48 and a little breeze with mostly clear skies heading into the evening and overnight hours. The low will be 23 that night so I have a feeling you'll need to layer up with the thermals under your costume.

Although skies won't be crystal clear, it will be extra haunting to see the moon dip behind the clouds here and there.

Aside from COVID, this Halloween is pretty much perfect. The weather is looking to be dry at the very least, the holiday is on Saturday, we get that extra hour due to the end of Daylight Saving Time later that night, and we have that full moon. It's actually the second full moon of the month, which is why it's called the Blue Moon. Not to mention, two full moons in one month are very rare.

However you are planning to spend the holiday, just make sure you are looking out for one another. Wear your mask (shouldn't be hard with most costumes), maintain your distance, but also keep an eye out for little ones and others around you. Let's make this a super safe and fun Halloween.