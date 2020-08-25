Cheyenne Experiencing Hottest August On Record

Thinkstock/Getty

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the city of Cheyenne is on pace to set one heat record and at least tie another one.

The agency posted this statement on it's Facebook page on Monday, August 24:

Cheyenne Airport (CYS) reached 90 degrees before 12pm MDT today. This makes it the 12th day out of 24 days of the month of August where the high temperature has reached 90 degrees or higher.

If CYS reaches 90 degrees or higher through Thursday as currently forecast, it will be tied in first place with the most number of 90 degree days (31) for the three month span of June 1st to August 31st dating back to 1873!

For those of you that think it has been warmer than average for the city of Cheyenne, the CYS airport currently stands as the warmest on record for the month of August through August 23rd, dating back to 1873.

A temporary cool down starting this Friday may change the averages however to end the month of August.