Cheyenne Faces High Wind Watch This Weekend

Cheyenne is getting something of a reprieve from the strong winds which buffeted the area over the last couple of days, but the wind is likely to return tomorrow [Friday} and continue through the weekend, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre mountain ranges remain under a winter storm warning through Friday morning. The weather service posted this statement on its website:

''Several headlines are out this morning. The most immediate one is the Winter Storm Warning that continues over the Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountains. With another 2 to 4 inches still likely at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per 6 hour period, the Warning will remain in place until Friday morning. A High Wind Watch was issued earlier this morning to cover the widespread threat of strong winds across the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming and the adjacent Plains this Friday through Sunday. Please see the individual products for further details at weather.gov/cys."