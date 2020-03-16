Cheyenne Family YMCA Extends Daycare Hours

cheyenneymca.org

The Cheyenne Family YMCA has extended it's Before and After School Day Care to a full day (6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.) through April 3 in response to the announcement of local school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The YMCA issued this statement on Sunday:

''After careful consideration of the issues at hand and the Y's role and responsibilities in this community, we have decided to extend our Before and After School care, to full day care (6:45am -6:00pm), through April 3rd. For children already enrolled in our program, Spring Break (March 30-April 3) care is already full day and included in their regular monthly payment.

For children wishing to take advantage of full day care Monday-Friday March 16-27 there will be additional fees.

For those needing the use of our facilities during this time the rates will be :

*Non-Members $195 per week

*Members $125 per week

*Payments made for March will be taken into account when configuring payments for full day care within the next two weeks.

Our preschool will continue as usual.

We know that many families do not have the luxury to not work in these trying times and would like to do our part to make sure that their children have a safe and caring environment to spend their time while school is closed. We will be closely monitoring children and staff for signs of sickness and will remove anyone with symptoms as needed. Please know that we are taking every precaution for the health of your children but understand if you choose to keep them home at this time.

Please always remember to cover your cough, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick.

This is a constantly evolving situation. Please check back for updated schedules and notifications.

Thank you and be well.

Patty Walters"