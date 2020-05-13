Cheyenne Family YMCA Reopens Fitness Facility, Expands Childcare

The Cheyenne Family YMCA announced Wednesday that it has expanded its childcare to include everyone, but preference will be given to essential workers.

The Y reopened their fitness facility to members Monday, and has been providing childcare to children of essential workers throughout the COVID-19 shutdown.

"During the shutdown, the Y was able to secure funds through the CARES Act to help bring in staff to do many much-needed facility improvements," CEO Patty Walters said in a press release. "They have spent a great deal of time and energy cleaning and painting, laying new flooring and fixing walls."

Walters says hand wash stations have replaced old drinking fountains, and fitness equipment has been moved to ensure at least six feet between machines.

"The Y has staffed up to comply with the governor’s orders to clean each piece of fitness equipment after each use," said Walters. "Unfortunately, with all the orders currently in place, the facility is restricted to members 16 and over and has limited hours."

The Y's current hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

