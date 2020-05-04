Cheyenne Family YMCA To Reopen May 11

The Cheyenne Family YMCA will reopen to the public on May 11 after being closed for several weeks in response to Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon's order closing gyms in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the facility will reopen. there will be numerous restrictions in place, according to a post on the Y Facebook page. The restrictions will include limits on the number of people allowed in the facility at any given time as well as the length of time people are allowed to exercise.

Locker rooms will remain closed, although two unisex restrooms will be available.

Below is the post from the Facebook page outlining the restrictions that will remain in effect once the facility reopens: