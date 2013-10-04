Cheyenne Fire & Rescue At Cheyenne Kmart For Annual Safety Day Saturday

Firefighters from the Cheyenne Fire & Rescue Department along with other first responder agencies will be at the Cheyenne Kmart store on Dell Range Boulevard Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the store’s annual safety day, weather permitting.

Cheyenne Fire & Rescue will be giving ongoing truck tours along with 15 minute hands-on fire extinguisher training classes in which all participants (15 years and older) get to put out a real fire to conclude their training.

Fire extinguisher classes will begin at 10 a.m. and run every half-hour thereafter until 1:30 p.m. Space for each class is limited to 10 people on a first-come, first-serve basis. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win two fire extinguishers that will be given away. Drawing will be held immediately following the last fire extinguisher class at approximately 2 p.m.