Cheyenne Fire Rescue Extinguishes E. 12th Street Blaze Sunday

City of Cheyenne

UPDATE: More details have been provided in a news release from Cheyenne Fore Rescue.

According to the release, firefighters arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m. at the three-story multi-unit apartment complex. Firefighters found a first-floor room and apartment in flames and heavy smoke.

They worked to make sure the blaze didn't spread and put the fire out around noon. Firefighters remained on the scene until about 2:18 p.m. The apartments were evacuated when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported, but three occupants were evaluated.

Onc cat was located and was found to be in good condition.;

Original Post No injuries were reported from a structure fire in the 2900 block of East 12th Street on Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the City of Cheyenne Facebook page.

The post says the fire was put quickly, with firefighters remaining on the scene until about 3 p.m. The fire remains under investigation, and we'll report further details as they become available.