Cheyenne Fire Rescue Swears in Three New Recruits

Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomed three new recruits to its ranks Monday.

Dylan Bates, Ricky Garnica-Cole and Craig Jamison were sworn-in during a ceremony at Station 1.

"The three new firefighters will train for 12 weeks during the Cheyenne/Laramie Fire Academy hosted by Cheyenne Fire Rescue," said department spokesman Scott Smith. "The training will occur locally with assistance from Laramie Fire Department."

Smith says the recruits will go through a rigorous training course to ensure they are highly trained and ready to be front-line firefighters.

