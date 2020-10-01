Cheyenne Firefighters to Host Annual Chili Cook-Off Saturday

After some worry about having to cancel the annual event due to COVID-19, Cheyenne Firefighters say they're ready for this year's chili cook-off.

The competition will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Depot Plaza and will coincide with a family-oriented open house for National Fire Prevention Week.

"It’s been a lot of planning. And adjusting that plan. And just when we thought we were good, some small changes to the planning,” said event coordinator Matt Thompson.

"But nonetheless, first responders and other supporting organizations will be offering their chili recipes for the public to taste and vote for," he added.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Cheyenne Firefighters also are continuing their virtual "Fill-the-Boot" campaign through December. Those wishing to donate can do so by visiting: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/cheyenne.

