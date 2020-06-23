Cheyenne Food Pantry Giving Away Free Boxes Of Produce

St. Joseph's Food Pantry in Cheyenne is giving away free boxes of produce to anyone who needs it, according to a spokeswoman for the pantry.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the pantry had ten pallets of boxes to give away. The pantry is only open until 1.p.m., but the spokeswoman told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne that she anticipated still having more boxes to give away when the pantry reopens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman says there is no particular requirement for getting a box of produce other than showing up and asking for it.

The pantry is located at 206 Van Lennen Street in Cheyenne