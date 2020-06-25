Cheyenne Fridays On The Plaza Canceled For 2020

Ben Kuhns, Townsquare Media

The City of Cheyenne has announced the cancellation of the "Fridays on The Plaza" events for 2020 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr issued this statement:

The city had previously announced the cancellation of the event in June, but at that time the event had been expected to return in July.

