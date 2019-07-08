Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019 Park-N-Ride Service

Google Maps

When it's time to get your country on, you can avoid the hassles of parking and enjoy Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) by taking advantage of the CFD Park-n-Ride. Park in a convenient lot and take a bus right to Frontier Park in Cheyenne.

There's a change planned for next year, but for 2019 visitors will be able to use the current Park-n-Ride on Happy Jack Road (See Map Below). Buses will travel between Park-n-Ride and Frontier Park all day long during the “Daddy of ‘em All,” and a quick five-minute bus ride will take you directly to the celebration.

“Our Park-n-Ride will remain in the same location for 2019. The extra time will allow us to further develop the Park-n-Ride infrastructure in the new location,” Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO said.

A new plot of land on Southwest Drive is intended to be used as the Park-n-Ride location in future years, but the move won’t take place until 2020.

Google Maps

The CFD Park-n-Ride is located at I-25 and Happy Jack Road in Cheyenne.

  • Heading northbound on I-25, take exit 10D
  • Heading southbound on I-25, take exit 10D

Cost is $10 per carload and includes gate admission.

SHUTTLE HOURS TO FRONTIER PARK:

  • July 19: 10:00 AM -12:30 AM
  • July 20-27: 10:30 AM - 12:30 AM
  • July 28: 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Filed Under: CFD 2019, Cheyenne Frontier Days
Categories: Cheyenne, Cheyenne Frontier Days
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top