Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation Launches 365 to 125 Campaign

Wednesday, The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) Foundation launched its 365 to 125 Campaign to support initiatives for the 125th Daddy of Em All July 23 through August 1, 2021.

The campaign will focus on two major projects to mark the 125th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days. One project to honor rodeo rider and legendary country music star, Chris LeDoux, and an effort to refurbish Barn 15.

A bronze statue of Chris LeDoux will be added to the sculpture collection at the home of CFD in Cheyenne, Frontier Park. The sculpture is by D. Michael Thomas from Buffalo, Wyoming, and memorializes Chris LeDoux's place in CFD history.

Additionally, work will begin to refurbish Barn 15 to house CFD's world-class carriage collection so they can be stored and protected from the elements. Currently, these rolling pieces of history are displayed in the CFD Old West Museum galleries until they are used in the CFD parades in July.

MORE: History Of Cheyenne Frontier Days Parades

In a video message, the one and only Garth Brooks had a few things to say about performing with Chris LeDoux at CFD and asked for a new CDF buckle.

MORE: Garth Brooks Wants To Play Cheyenne Frontier Days 125th Anniversary

Donations to the 365 to 125 Campaign will be matched up to $200,000. For more information, or to make a donation, visit cfdrodeo.co/foundation or email Roger Schreiner at foundation@cfdrodeo.com.

Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) Foundation

Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) Foundation