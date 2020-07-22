Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation Launches 365 to 125 Campaign
A bronze statue of Chris LeDoux will be added to the sculpture collection at the home of CFD in Cheyenne, Frontier Park. The sculpture is by D. Michael Thomas from Buffalo, Wyoming, and memorializes Chris LeDoux's place in CFD history.
Additionally, work will begin to refurbish Barn 15 to house CFD's world-class carriage collection so they can be stored and protected from the elements. Currently, these rolling pieces of history are displayed in the CFD Old West Museum galleries until they are used in the CFD parades in July.
In a video message, the one and only Garth Brooks had a few things to say about performing with Chris LeDoux at CFD and asked for a new CDF buckle.
Donations to the 365 to 125 Campaign will be matched up to $200,000. For more information, or to make a donation, visit cfdrodeo.co/foundation or email Roger Schreiner at foundation@cfdrodeo.com.